Greta Sharon Wilson Obituary
Greenville - On the 6th day of November, at her home in Greenville, SC the Lord called Greta Sharon Wilson home to the pearly gates of Heaven. She is the daughter of the late Woodrow William Wilson and Addie Levirt Atkinson Wilson. Along with her Mother and Father Greta will be greeted in eternal peace by her older sister; Patricia Dennie and brother; Shannon Wilson. She will also be reunited with her best friend of over sixty years, Sammy Miller.

Greta leaves behind three beautiful daughters; Teresa Sharon (Steve) Richards, of Clemmons, NC, Melissa Ann (John Smith) Stamper, of Whitesburg, KY and Elizabeth Greta Williams, of Greenville, SC.

Greta took joy in the Lord and always marveled at nature. She was an avid reader and took particular wonder in her three great grandchildren. The unconditional love she lavished upon her family will never be forgotten.

Greta is also survived by her sister, Kathleen (Robert) Barbee of Simpsonville, SC. Her three granddaughters, ShaNeilya Elizabeth Collier, KayLeah Williams both of Greenville, SC and Melanie Rose Miller of Bean Station, TN and three great grandchildren. In accord with Greta's wishes there will be a private family service at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowerers to please make donations to Gateway House of Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
