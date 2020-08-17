Gudrun Dolores Ortega



- - Our beloved Mother, Gudrun Dolores Ortega, 86, left for her heavenly journey on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Her last days were spent at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends. "Goodie", as she was known, was born June 1934 in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, to Hellmuth and Angela Mössinger. She moved to the United States and lived in South San Francisco, before moving to Michigan. Preceded in death by her husband Juan Jose Ortega and her siblings Waltraut McIntyre and Gunther "Booby" Mössinger, she moved to South Carolina to be near her daughters. She loved cooking, Betty Boop, wacky earrings, watching Hallmark movies, singing, and spending time with her family. She leaves behind daughters Johanna (Frank) Rivera, and Rebeca (Shayna) Ortega, grandchildren Earl Brown and Lucas Rivera, and great-grandchildren Isaiah and Lilliana Brown. She is also survived by sister Ingeborg Knab, brother Sven (Joyce) Mössinger, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Goodie was a uniquely wonderful, kind woman who always loved giving to others to brighten their day. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the ASPCA. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for their kindness. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









