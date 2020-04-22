|
Guerry Lynn Harvell
Greenville - Guerry Lynn Harvell, 65, of Greenville, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born in Greenville on July 17, 1954 and was a beloved son of Frank D. and Carolyn (Hammond) Harvell of Greenville.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Savannah Harvell Cason; two granddaughters, Mya and Mikayla; and a brother, Marty Harvell and his wife, Janet Harvell; a nephew, Dustin Harvell and wife, Ashley, and son, Morgan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Airport Baptist Church, 776 South Batesville Rd., Greer with public viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the sanctuary. Private funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Please visit the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website at www.thomasmcafee.com for the service information and the full obituary.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020