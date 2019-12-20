|
Dr. Gundu Sastry
Simpsonville - Dr. Gundu M. Sastry passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Simpsonville, SC on Dec. 19th, 2019.
Sastry was a pioneer in his family; born in India in 1932, he came to the United States in 1963 to pursue his PhD in Organic Chemistry from North Dakota State University. His wife came to America in 1964 followed by his first son in 1966 and his second son was born in America in 1970.
He and his family spent 12 years in the greater Detroit area where he established and was president of the India Association of Detroit. Additionally, he was a member of the American Chemical Society and a Professor of Organic Chemistry at the Laurence Institute of Technology. During his career, Sastry was a research and development scientist, with DuPont, Chrysler, and KEMET Electronics. He retired as the Manager of R&D with 29 years of service.
He was an extremely intelligent man with insights in many areas which he loved to debate. Sastry was a sponsor for many of his family members to America who deemed him the "father of the family". He was an avid reader, golfer, movie buff, card player, and loved classical Indian music.
Sastry is survived by his wife Nirmala, his two sons: Ravi and Shyamy, by his three sisters: Suseela, Pramila, Sarala; and his four grandchildren: Annacie, Bronwyn, Nathan and Addie.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 22th, 2019 at Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Dr., from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019