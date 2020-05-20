Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn C. (Gwen) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn C. (Gwen) Johnson Obituary
Gwendolyn (Gwen) C. Johnson

Greer - Gwendolyn (Gwen) Coleman Johnson, 96, widow of William Francis Johnson, Jr., passed away May 19, 2020.

A native of Summerton, daughter of the late Eugene and Mattie Varnedo Coleman, she was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greer.

Surviving are a daughter, Arnette Johnson of the home and a son, Bill Johnson of Gastonia, NC.

A private graveside service will be held at Wood Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680 or First Presbyterian Church of Greer, 100 School St., Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -