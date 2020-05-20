|
|
Gwendolyn (Gwen) C. Johnson
Greer - Gwendolyn (Gwen) Coleman Johnson, 96, widow of William Francis Johnson, Jr., passed away May 19, 2020.
A native of Summerton, daughter of the late Eugene and Mattie Varnedo Coleman, she was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greer.
Surviving are a daughter, Arnette Johnson of the home and a son, Bill Johnson of Gastonia, NC.
A private graveside service will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680 or First Presbyterian Church of Greer, 100 School St., Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from May 20 to May 21, 2020