Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Earnest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Earnest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Earnest Obituary
Gwendolyn Earnest

Greenville - Gwendolyn Aleene Earnest, 94, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late George Ottie Dickert and Emma Aleene Burton Dickert.

She leaves her sons, Kenneth, Chris, and Randy Earnest; her brother, Bill Dickert, ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Whitmire, Burley Dickert, George Dickert, Winford Dickert, Rubylee Martin, Juanita Dickert and a granddaughter, Becky Crudell.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to , Greenville, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. To leave notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now