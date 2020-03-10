|
Gwendolyn Earnest
Greenville - Gwendolyn Aleene Earnest, 94, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late George Ottie Dickert and Emma Aleene Burton Dickert.
She leaves her sons, Kenneth, Chris, and Randy Earnest; her brother, Bill Dickert, ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Whitmire, Burley Dickert, George Dickert, Winford Dickert, Rubylee Martin, Juanita Dickert and a granddaughter, Becky Crudell.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , Greenville, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. To leave notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020