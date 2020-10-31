H. Bruce Baker
Greer - Herbert Bruce Baker, 79, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020.
A native of Ann Arbor, MI, son of the late Albert Gould Baker and Margaret Pulfrey Phelps, he was the founder of ADS Data System, a US Navy Submariner and a member of Greer First Presbyterian Church. Bruce was a member of the Rotary Club of Pleasantburg where he served as a past president. He also served as a governor of district #7750. He is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow and Benefactor. Bruce enjoyed watching sports, particularly his Michigan Wolverines, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed traveling, but most important to him was spending time with his family. Bruce was a gentle man and an eternal optimist.
Surviving are his wife, Luanne Lyon Baker of the home; one son, Richard Baker (Lisa) of Easley; one daughter, Karen B. Picone (Fred) of Greer; one brother, Greg Phelps (Gail); two step-sisters, Jane Phelps and Nancy Webb; eight grandchildren, Kate Smith (Ellison), Anna Picone, Jacob Picone, David Picone (Amy), Steven Picone, Tyler West (Erica), Taylor West (Lisa) and Eli Baker and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Baker was predeceased by one sister, Lillian Dennes.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Greer First Presbyterian Church conducted by Dr. Pete Peery. Seating will be maintained by social distancing and mask will be required. A live stream of the service will be available on the church website at www.fpcgreer.org
.
In lieu of visitation, the family requests that you leave a written memory in the memory box located at the register book.
Memorials may be made to Greer First Presbyterian Church, 100 School Street, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.