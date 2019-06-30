Hailey I. McLane



Easley - Hailey I. McLane, 94, of Easley, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



Born in Hart County, GA, a son of the late Georgia Ellen Bryant McLane and Oliver C. McLane, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a Bachelors degree from the University of South Carolina and operated McLane Public Accounting. He served our country during World War II in the U.S. Army and was a faithful member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Easley.



Surviving are daughters, Mylinda L. McLane and Karen M. Brock (Truett), all of Easley; and a granddaughter, Chelsea Neal (Adam), of Liberty.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Lucille Holden McLane and his siblings, E.T. McLane, J.C. McLane, O.C. McLane, Lottie M. White, Catherine M. Kell, Flora M. McClain, Doris M. Snelgrove and Evelyn M. Kelly.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Reflections Mausoleum at Robinson Memorial Gardens. Private entombment will follow.



The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00am - 11:00am in the mausoleum, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, Building Fund, 160 Crossroads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Interim Hospice of Easley, Danielle Parker and Anne McKenzie for all of their help and loving care.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019