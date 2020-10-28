1/1
Hal Davenport
Hal Davenport

Piedmont - Hal Terry Davenport, 72, husband of Wanda Davenport, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Betty McIntosh Davenport and the late Cecil Davenport.

An avid Gamecock fan, Mr. Davenport was a member of First Baptist Church, Simpsonville and retired from Hartness International. He also loved to fish, hunt, and play golf.

In addition to his wife of 53 years and his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie McGee and her husband, Lee; two grandsons, Austin McGee, and Bryson McGee; sister, Karen Cobb; and brother, Danny Davenport.

Although no formal visitation will be held, friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register on Sunday, November 01, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
