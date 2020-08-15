Hamlin McBee Withington
Greenville - Hamlin McBee Withington died Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home.
A native of Greenville, she was born on December 29, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Hamlin Beattie McBee and Ava Ferguson McBee.
She was a graduate of Greenville High School, attended Columbia College, and graduated from Furman University. Following college, she worked as a news reporter for the Greenville News. Later she worked for Greenville Technical College in the Admissions Office, where she enjoyed over 25 years of service.
Hamlin was a lifelong member of Christ Church Episcopal. She served on the Altar Guild and was very instrumental in the first cemetery tours that remain popular today. She was a member of the Greenville Historical Society, the Junior League of Greenville, Y.W.C.A. Board of Directors, the McCoin Book Club, The Crescent Community Club, The Assembly, and the Greenville Country Club. She was an avid reader and conversationalist who had a keen interest in learning. Her love for crossword puzzles kept her mind sharp until the very end. Hamlin had the most endearing friends whom she loved deeply. She was a remarkable example of the Holy Spirit in her friendly manner; her calm strength in all situations; her concern for others; her willingness to serve; and her fierce loyalty and love of her children, grandchildren, and her community of friends. She saw the good in every human being.
Hamlin was predeceased by her husband, Charles Coolidge Withington, Jr.
Surviving are her five children, Chuck (Cairen) Withington of Central, SC; Bubba (Angela) Withington of Atlanta, GA; Jimmy (Suzy) Withington of Greenville, SC; Frances (Frank) Lucius of Greensboro, NC; and Ava Withington of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are her 11 "perfectly wonderful" grandchildren, Rachel Withington (Greg Ricalde) of Washington, DC; Charles Withington of Charlotte, NC; Molly Withington and Cal Withington, Atlanta, GA; Charles Withington and Foster Withington of Greenville, SC; Frank Lucius, Jr. of Destin, FL, Hamlin McBee Lucius and Anne Marshall Lucius of Greensboro, NC; Allen Timmons of Newport Beach, CA; and Hamlin Ava Timmons of Greenville, SC . Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Marian Withington of Greenville, SC, and longtime family friend Johnnie Mae Harmon of Greenville, SC.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the fine care and friendship she received from Janice Thompson, Dianne Gaines, Charlene Boykin, LaTonya Black, and LaTonya Jamison.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Immediately following, friends are invited to gather with the family for a public graveside committal service beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the churchyard. A reception will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601. The Withington Family kindly requests those gathered to please wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to The Julie Valentine Center, Miracle Hill, or a worthy charity of one's choice
