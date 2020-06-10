Harold Barbare
Taylors - Harold W.D. Barbare, 87, husband of the late Doris Westbrook Barbare, passed away June 5, 2020.
Mr. Barbare was born in Benton, Ga., a son of the late Cleveland and Lena Mann Barbare and raised in the Locust Hill section of Greenville County. He was a retired supervisor with textile print operations in S.C. and N.C., an army veteran of the Korean War, Thirty Second Degree Mason and Hejaz Shriner.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Barbare of the home and Sheila B. Odom and husband, Mel of Taylors; four grandchildren, Troy Barbare (Brittany), Eric Odom (Tracy), Pamela Fortin (Matt), and Kayla Odom; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two sisters, Sue Woodward of Summerville, Ga. And Bobbie Thompson of Austin, Texas; and one brother, Vernon Barbare of Rock Springs, Ga.
Mr. Barbare was also predeceased by children, Troy H. Barbare, Sr. and Norma Jean Barbare; four brothers, Fred, Buck, Mike, and Jeff Barbare; and one sister, Joyce B. Ferguson.
A private family service will be held at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Upstate Community Hospice, 260 Fairwinds Dr., Landrum, S.C. 29356.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.