Harold Barbare
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Barbare

Taylors - Harold W.D. Barbare, 87, husband of the late Doris Westbrook Barbare, passed away June 5, 2020.

Mr. Barbare was born in Benton, Ga., a son of the late Cleveland and Lena Mann Barbare and raised in the Locust Hill section of Greenville County. He was a retired supervisor with textile print operations in S.C. and N.C., an army veteran of the Korean War, Thirty Second Degree Mason and Hejaz Shriner.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Barbare of the home and Sheila B. Odom and husband, Mel of Taylors; four grandchildren, Troy Barbare (Brittany), Eric Odom (Tracy), Pamela Fortin (Matt), and Kayla Odom; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two sisters, Sue Woodward of Summerville, Ga. And Bobbie Thompson of Austin, Texas; and one brother, Vernon Barbare of Rock Springs, Ga.

Mr. Barbare was also predeceased by children, Troy H. Barbare, Sr. and Norma Jean Barbare; four brothers, Fred, Buck, Mike, and Jeff Barbare; and one sister, Joyce B. Ferguson.

A private family service will be held at The Wood Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Upstate Community Hospice, 260 Fairwinds Dr., Landrum, S.C. 29356.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved