Harold Benjamin "Ben" McKinney, Jr. went to be with his Lord on June 8, 2019, at his home in Troy, SC. He was born May 10, 1949 in Greenville, SC, son of the late Harold B. McKinney and Juanita Jones McKinney.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Coleman McKinney, and their two sons, Michael and his wife Sherry, and Clinton and his wife Flynn, and their son Mack. He was predeceased by his sister Anne McKinney Lanier.
Ben graduated from the University of Georgia as a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Ben was a licensed general contractor and owner of Laurel, Inc. He was an active member of McCormick First Baptist Church and ordained Deacon.
A memorial service is to be held at McCormick First Baptist Church, at noon on Friday, June 14, 2019 with the family receiving friends at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCormick First Baptist Church, 108 South Oak Street, PO Box 416, McCormick, SC 29835.
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019