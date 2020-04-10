Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Canham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Canham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Canham Obituary
Harold Canham

Greenville - Harold Lafayette Canham, age 82, of Taylors, South Carolina went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 9, 2020. His daughter, Tina Renee was by his side. Harold suffered with PSP Parkinsonism for a long time.

Harold was born March 7, 1938 in Slater-Marietta, South Carolina. He was a residential home builder and renovator for most of his life. He was a former Vice President of Canteen of Dixie. He served as needed whether it was friends, family, or inmates in prison.

Harold is survived by; daughter, Tina Renee Smerdon (Tim); grandsons, Dustin Smerdon (Irina) and Blake Smerdon (Lindsey); great grandchildren, Alexia and Roman; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold loved his family so much and enjoyed serving them in many ways.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shelby Jean Canham, whom he loved dearly.

A private burial for Harold will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, due to COVID-19 virus. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to IGO Mission-Johnny and Kerry Touchet.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Canham family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -