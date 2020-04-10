|
Harold Canham
Greenville - Harold Lafayette Canham, age 82, of Taylors, South Carolina went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 9, 2020. His daughter, Tina Renee was by his side. Harold suffered with PSP Parkinsonism for a long time.
Harold was born March 7, 1938 in Slater-Marietta, South Carolina. He was a residential home builder and renovator for most of his life. He was a former Vice President of Canteen of Dixie. He served as needed whether it was friends, family, or inmates in prison.
Harold is survived by; daughter, Tina Renee Smerdon (Tim); grandsons, Dustin Smerdon (Irina) and Blake Smerdon (Lindsey); great grandchildren, Alexia and Roman; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold loved his family so much and enjoyed serving them in many ways.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shelby Jean Canham, whom he loved dearly.
A private burial for Harold will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, due to COVID-19 virus. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to IGO Mission-Johnny and Kerry Touchet.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Canham family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020