Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
"Our Hero" Harold Donald Gentry

Greenville - "Our Hero" Harold Donald Gentry, 63, husband of Martha Tennant Gentry, passed away, Friday, April 5, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Earl L. Gentry Sr. and Nannie May Gentry.

In addition to his loving wife of 15 years, he is survived by two sons, Rodney Gentry (Sherry) and Rocky Gentry; a daughter, Robin Harris; three stepsons, Jason Butler, Josh Turner and Joey Helton; a stepdaughter, Whitney Hall; four brothers, Earl Jr., Rodger, David and Tommy Gentry; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Gentry; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Gentry; and a stepson, Little Ty Couch.

The visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Tyger Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019
