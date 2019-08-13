Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Nine Forks Baptist Church
3207 Earls Bridge Rd
Easley, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Nine Forks Baptist Church
3207 Earls Bridge Rd
Easley, SC
Harold J. Scruggs Obituary
Harold J Scruggs

Easley - Harold J. Scruggs, 83, husband of Doris Scruggs, of Easley, passed away, Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Claude and Allie Scruggs.

Harold was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church. He enjoyed working in the yard and gardening.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debby S. Durham (Greg) of Easley; a son, Michael H. Scruggs (Tracy) of Easley; three grandchildren, Crystal, Channing (Josh), and Ryan; three great grandchildren, Eva, Emmaline, and Zander; two sisters, Ellen Ryan of NY, and Evelyn Hindman; and a brother, Wayne Scruggs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Johnathan Scruggs; a sister, Vickie Poole; and two brothers, Thomas Floyd Scruggs and Randall Scruggs.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Nine Forks Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in Nine Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Nine Forks Baptist Church, 3207 Earls Bridge Rd, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 13, 2019
