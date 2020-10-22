Harold Kenneth "Ken" Wham
Clifton Forge, VA - Harold Kenneth "Ken" Wham, age 87, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, October 19, 2020 in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was born September 12, 1933 in Six Mile, SC, to the late Harold Wakefield Wham and Eula Gantt Wham. He was a mapping draftsman for Greenville County. He was a member and former deacon of Clifton Forge Baptist Church, and attended Cross Pointe Baptist Church in Bristol, TN. He belonged to the Masonic Order and the Kazim Shrine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Ann Hambrick Wham in 2018, and a sister, Laura Helen Wham.
He is survived by a sister, Eula Castor (Richard) of Kingsport, TN; a brother, Russell W. Wham of Easley; a special brother, Barry White (Cheryl) of Greenville; a brother-in-law, Reverend Mark Hambrick (Devona) of Roanoke; five nieces, Kristina Castor of Westerville, OH, Ashley Cantrill-Mosely of Kingsport, TN, Ellen Armstrong (Kent) of Knoxville, TN, Amy Young and husband Tim of Roanoke, VA, and Lori Rowsey (Allen) of Bath County, VA; a nephew, Brian Russell Wham of Greenville, SC; eight great nieces, Stephanie Sturbois, Jessica Melton, Jordan Melton, Avery Armstrong, Sarah Young, Kyleigh Wham, Aurora Wham and Lilah Rowsey; five great nephews, Kyle Sturbois, Joshua Cantrill, Ryder Armstrong, Blaine Wham and Jacob Young; and a number of cousins and many close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Clifton Forge Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Hambrick officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until time of service at Clifton Forge Baptist Church and friends may call anytime at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association
or to the Polio Association.
