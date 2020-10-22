1/
Harold Kenneth "Ken" Wham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Kenneth "Ken" Wham

Clifton Forge, VA - Harold Kenneth "Ken" Wham, age 87, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, October 19, 2020 in Kingsport, Tennessee.

He was born September 12, 1933 in Six Mile, SC, to the late Harold Wakefield Wham and Eula Gantt Wham. He was a mapping draftsman for Greenville County. He was a member and former deacon of Clifton Forge Baptist Church, and attended Cross Pointe Baptist Church in Bristol, TN. He belonged to the Masonic Order and the Kazim Shrine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Ann Hambrick Wham in 2018, and a sister, Laura Helen Wham.

He is survived by a sister, Eula Castor (Richard) of Kingsport, TN; a brother, Russell W. Wham of Easley; a special brother, Barry White (Cheryl) of Greenville; a brother-in-law, Reverend Mark Hambrick (Devona) of Roanoke; five nieces, Kristina Castor of Westerville, OH, Ashley Cantrill-Mosely of Kingsport, TN, Ellen Armstrong (Kent) of Knoxville, TN, Amy Young and husband Tim of Roanoke, VA, and Lori Rowsey (Allen) of Bath County, VA; a nephew, Brian Russell Wham of Greenville, SC; eight great nieces, Stephanie Sturbois, Jessica Melton, Jordan Melton, Avery Armstrong, Sarah Young, Kyleigh Wham, Aurora Wham and Lilah Rowsey; five great nephews, Kyle Sturbois, Joshua Cantrill, Ryder Armstrong, Blaine Wham and Jacob Young; and a number of cousins and many close friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Clifton Forge Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Hambrick officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until time of service at Clifton Forge Baptist Church and friends may call anytime at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association or to the Polio Association.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved