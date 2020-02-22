|
Harold Moore
Piedmont - Harold Moore, 83, husband of Fay Grant Moore, died Friday, February 21, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Jamie and Opal Watson Moore.
Harold started his firefighting career with Gantt Fire Department. He joined the Parker Fire Department in 1968 where he remained until retiring as Captain in 1991. Mr. Moore was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by sons, Steven (Ed) Moore, of Greenville, Craig (Chris) Moore of Easley; grandchildren, Cameron Moore, Kristen Moore, Gia Garro; great-grandson, Eli Barr; sisters, Jean Adams, of Greenville, Pawnee Watson, of Powdersville.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Moore and a sister Rae Simpson.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM at West Gantt First Baptist Church followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020