Harold Painter Sr.

Harold Painter Sr. Obituary
Harold Painter Sr.

Simpsonville - William Harold Painter Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Mr. Painter was born in Chesnee to the late Robert Edward Painter and Clara Elizabeth Martin Painter. He retired as the owner and operator of Harold Painter Auto Sales and Harold Painter Racing Equipment. Harold was a member of Temple Baptist Church, Sam Poe Masonic Lodge #284, and the HEJAZ Shrine Club. He drove late model race cars for over 25 years and drove a Grand National Race at Daytona.

Surviving are two sons, Bill Painter Jr. and wife Michelle, and Brian Painter and wife Janet; a daughter, Merri Gillespie and husband Phil; three brothers, Robert Painter, Cecil Painter and wife Shelby, and Marshal Painter; two sisters, Grace Powell and husband Bobby, and Althea Champion and husband Melvin; five grandchildren, Jason Gillespie, Summer Gillespie, Madison Painter, Emily Hopper and husband Brad, and Dawson McCarter; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Steve Painter and grandson, Will Painter III.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Temple Baptist Church. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
