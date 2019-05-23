|
Harriet Cleveland Dobbins
Greenville - Harriet Cleveland Dobbins, wife of the late Walter Richard Dobbins, died peacefully May 22, 2019. She was born January 3, 1916 to the late Alice Burnett Cleveland and William Choice Cleveland.
She is survived by her children, Sara "Sally" Dobbins, Harriet "Bambi" Martin and husband John, both of Greenville, William "Cleve" Dobbins and wife Janet of Tallahassee, FL, and Richard "Dick" Dobbins and wife Carol of Greenville. She has three granddaughters, Shannon Dobbins Woodward and husband Wil of Greenville, Kelly Dobbins Morris and husband Jason of Pine Bush, NY, and Patricia Dobbins MacDonald and husband Jonathon of Frankfort, KY. Also surviving are two great-grandsons, Graham MacDonald and Mac Woodward, as well as many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandson.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Gertrude "Trudy" McCoin and Alice Richardson, and a brother, William Cleveland, Jr.
Mrs. Dobbins was a lifelong resident of Greenville where she was the past president of The Assembly, the Debutante Club, and the Carolina Foothills Garden Club. She also served as a board member at Greenville Mental Health. She was a member of the Tuesday Study Club, and a former member of the Junior League, the Quadrille, and the Thursday Club. She also volunteered as a literacy tutor. She was a graduate of Smith College in Northampton, MA. She was a communicant of Christ Church Episcopal where she arranged altar flowers for many years. Mrs. Dobbins was the queen of the first Cotton Festival.
Mrs. Dobbins wishes to thank her caring sitters from Healing Hearts Care Services: Lisa "Little Me" Bryant, Edith Spurgeon, Angela "Moonbeam" Griffin, Beverly Barton, and Virginia Harris.
A memorial service will be held in the Markley Chapel at Christ Church Episcopal at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28th after a private interment.
Flowers are lovely but she wishes any memorials be made to Christ Church Episcopal, Carolina Foothills Garden Club, or .
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019