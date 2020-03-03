Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
Harriet L. Domnitz Obituary
Harriet L. Domnitz

Greenville - Harriet L. Domnitz, 85, passed away on March 1, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Max and Etta Ward, and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, David. Harriet was also predeceased by sisters Shirley Kramer and Jackie Nakumara. She was a retiree of The Greenville County School District.

Harriet is survived by two daughters, Susan Domnitz of Greer, and Sandra (Stephen Ballenger) of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by one sister, Grace Rose of Albequerque, NM.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10am at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with private burial to follow at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite 1, Anderson, SC 29621.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Waterstone on Augusta and Crescent Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visit the Mackey at Century Drive online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
