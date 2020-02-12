Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Harriett Floree Bryson Obituary
Greenville - Harriett Floree Bryson, 88, of Greenville, wife of Robert "Bob" Bryson, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Floree Cox McAuley. Harriett was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She retired from Stone Manufacturing as a supervisor.

In addition to her spouse Bob, she is survived by her children, Charlotte Poole and husband Larry, of Taylors and Stephen McCall and wife Karen of Travelers Rest; and a brother, Louis McAuley of Binghamton, NY.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bryson was preceded in death by her brother, Van McAuley.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 403 Sulphur Springs Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
