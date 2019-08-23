|
|
Harry Butler Luthi, Sr.
Greenville - Harry Butler Luthi, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 85 years old. He was born on April 7, 1934 to Helen Geiger and Olin Stanton Luthi in Chester, SC before moving to Greenville as a young child.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Byram Luthi, as well as two sons, Harry Butler Luthi, Jr. (Cindy) and George Stanton Luthi (Joan). He is also survived by four grandchildren who were so proud to call him theirs; Elise Luthi of Washington, DC, Harry Butler Luthi, III (Kim) of Port Orange, FL, Pierce Luthi of Greenville, Maggie Luthi of Greenville, as well as great grandchild Julia Elise Luthi of Port Orange, and his brother, Perry Luthi, of Greenville.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Harry attended schools in Greenville before graduating from Rock Hill High School in 1953. He then attended the University of South Carolina before joining the Air Force. Later, Harry owned and operated Luthi's, Inc. for 45 years after taking it over from his father who operated it from 1948 until 1968.
A dedicated public servant, he was elected to the Greenville City Council in 1975 and served for 7 years. Harry also served as the Mayor of Greenville from 1982 until 1983. During this time, he was active in local and regional politics. He was Finance Chairman of the City of Greenville, a member of the Greenville Water Commission, the Appalachian Council of Governments, South Carolina State Human Affairs Commission, and served on the staff of Governor Carroll Campbell. Harry was awarded the Order of the Palmetto for his political service to the state of South Carolina by Governor Campbell.
A lifelong Episcopalian, he was a member of St. James Episcopal Church where he served as both Junior and Senior Warden. He was also a member of the Poinsett Club. An avid golfer, his first foray into commercial air travel was as a teenager, where he flew from Greenville to Charlotte to participate in a golf tournament, a story he loved telling. His kind nature and personal mantra of "it doesn't cost anything to be nice" meant he never met a stranger.
The visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the attentive and compassionate staff at McCall Hospice House who took such good care of Harry, as well as the entire family.
Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 301 Piney Mountain Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019