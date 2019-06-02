Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Resources
Harry Vance Weber

Harry Vance Weber

Harry Vance Weber Obituary
Harry Vance Weber

Simpsonville - Harry Vance Weber, 81, of Simpsonville, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Louisville, KY to the late Martha and Harry Volz Weber. Harry graduated and earned his master's degree from Morehead State University and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed bowling and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats, but his greatest passion was his work, where he thrived on helping others and enabling dreams, and was recognized as a pioneer and expert in his field of work. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra; sons, John (Lisa) and Joel (Heather); granddaughters, Kathryn and Sarah; and grandson, Ryan. Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , . Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019
