Harry "Crawford" Vaughn
Greenville - Harry "Crawford" Vaughn, Jr., 77, husband of Rebecca Davis Vaughn, died Friday, September 18, 2020.
Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was the son of the late Harry and Lillie Menefee Vaughn.
Crawford was a long time member and deacon at Piedmont Park Baptist Church. He retired after 31 years with Kemet Electronics.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, April Vaughn Pritchett (Jason); son, Harry Crawford Vaughn, III; and grandsons, Jaxon and Austin Pritchett.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. Burial will be held in Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.
