1/1
Harry "Crawford" Vaughn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry "Crawford" Vaughn

Greenville - Harry "Crawford" Vaughn, Jr., 77, husband of Rebecca Davis Vaughn, died Friday, September 18, 2020.

Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was the son of the late Harry and Lillie Menefee Vaughn.

Crawford was a long time member and deacon at Piedmont Park Baptist Church. He retired after 31 years with Kemet Electronics.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, April Vaughn Pritchett (Jason); son, Harry Crawford Vaughn, III; and grandsons, Jaxon and Austin Pritchett.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. Burial will be held in Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved