Harvard Keith Riddle
Greenville - Harvard Keith Riddle, 85, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020.
Harvard was born in Greenville, SC, on January 16, 1935, as the twelfth child to Mr. William Belton and Mrs. Elthia Lineberry Riddle. Harvard's brothers and sisters included Lucille, Margaret, Grace, Elizabeth, Joyce, Don, William, Leonard, Clemson, Wofford, and Furman. With their unique names, Harvard, Furman, Wofford, and Clemson were known affectionately around Greenville as the "College Boys".
Harvard excelled at sports, especially golf and basketball. He sharpened his basketball skills at Greenville High School, which earned him a full scholarship to North Greenville College and then to Furman University, where he graduated in 1959. After serving in the Army, Harvard began his career in sales for WYFF television. Always a skilled craftsman, after a number of years, Harvard transitioned to construction for the remainder of his career. Many fine homes in the Greenville area are testaments to his skill and artistry as a carpenter.
Harvard believed the sun rose and set each day for his beloved sweetheart, Claire, to whom he was joyfully married for 61 years. His beautiful blue eyes sparkled each time she entered a room. All of us remain inspired by their example of true devotion and love for each other.
As a faithful disciple of Christ, he would selflessly witness the Lord's words and miracles to everyone. Harvard never met a stranger. With his gift for "gab" he could make anyone feel his warmth and affection. He leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love that will live on through his family.
Surviving are his wife Claire, brother-in-law Dr. Gene and wife BeBe Cox, daughter Tracey and husband Schaefer Carpenter, son Dr. Harvard Keith Riddle, Jr., and wife Lee, and son William Kristen and wife Shawna. Also surviving are granddaughters Lauren, Mattison, Abby, and Ginger Lily; and grandsons Steele and Beau, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would sincerely like to thank Harvard's doctors and Kindred Hospice for their tremendous care and respect.
The Lord blessed Harvard with a large family and many friends, who all wished to celebrate his humble life. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can honor our cherished memories of him.
We love you PaPa. Scarlett says goodbye. Say hello to heaven.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020