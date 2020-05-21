Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Harvey William Hudson Sr.

Harvey William Hudson Sr. Obituary
Harvey William Hudson, Sr.

- - Harvey William Hudson, Sr., 81, husband to Joyce Chapman Hudson, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Mr. Hudson was born in Simpsonville to the late Leonard and Ruth Hudson. He was a volunteer fireman for Mauldin Fire Department, a Shriner and loved to travel and work in his shop. He retired after 30 years from Union Carbide-Kemet Electronics.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife, are a son, William Hudson, Jr. and his wife Lynne; two step-daughters, Charlene Laughlin and husband Robert, and Vicky Neaves and husband Fred; a brother, Phillip Hudson and his wife Nancy; and a sister, Jewel Hall; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 11am Saturday at Graceland East Memorial Park with friends and family.

Memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church Simpsonville, 3 Hedge Street Simpsonville SC 29681, , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 or the Parkinson's Foundation 8830 Cameron Street #201 Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
