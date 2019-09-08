|
|
Haskell Taylor
Pelzer - Haskell Kay Taylor, 68, husband of Carolyn Martin Taylor, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Born in Abbeville Co., he was a son of the late Bert Robert Taylor and Sallie Mae Todd Taylor Josey. He was retired from retail management and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School director.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren Taylor Sullens (Rev. Clint) of Ellabell, GA; son, Stephen Albert Taylor (April Austin) of Rock Hill; brother, Anthony Paul Taylor of Iva; and grandchildren, Mae, Cora, Lottie, Gauge, and Jolie Sullens and Ansley and Braxton Taylor.
He was predeceased by brothers, Therman, Ray, and David Taylor.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will be held Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted, or Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Capital Improvements Fund, 10 Academy Street, Williamston, SC 29697.
The family will be at the home.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019