Hayne Glover Huguenin
Mauldin - Hayne Glover Huguenin, 51, of Mauldin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of T. Frank Huguenin, Jr. and wife Libba, and the late Gaye Glover Casadei and husband Gordon. Hayne was a lifelong member of Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College. She was an active volunteer at Christ Church Episcopal and The Sterling Center.
In addition to her father and stepmother, she is survived by her sister, Bedford Lally and husband Sean; her brother, T. Frank Huguenin, III and wife April; two stepsisters, Whitney Casadei and Buffy Brown Demet; one stepbrother, Jay Brown and wife Karine; nephews and nieces, Miles and Max Lally, Jetsyn Casadei, Will and Olivia Demet, and Alex and Christian Brown; and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Hayne was an inspiration during her long journey. Her amazing grace throughout her life, and in particular during her latest illness, touched so many lives. She was a devoted daughter who provided many years of love and care to her mother and stepfather. She was a loving sister and aunt who will be dearly missed by all her family, especially her beloved brother Frank and sister Bedford.
Hayne wished for all who knew her to know that God was welcoming home his good and faithful servant…. She fought the good fight, she finished the race, and she kept the faith.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Historic Sanctuary of Christ Church Episcopal. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in McKissick Refectory following the burial.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal or to .
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Huguenin family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020