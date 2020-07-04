Hayne R Jarrett, Sr.



Greenville - Hayne R. Jarrett, Sr., of Greenville, died at his home, Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born in Cowpens, SC, to the late Ariel and Frances Jarrett.



Hayne is survived by two sons, Donald Keith Jarrett and Hayne R. Jarret, Jr.; one daughter, Margaret Langley; one brother, Marshall Jarrett; and one sister, Melba A. Blackwood.



Hayne was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a veteran of the Korean War and also a retired Data Processing Systems Analyst of Michelin. Hayne was a member of the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Greenville.



The family kindly asks that any flower arrangements be delivered to Hayne's residence at 142 Rolling Green Circle, Greenville, SC, 29615.









