Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Haynie Monroe Obituary
Haynie Monroe

Easley - Haynie Monroe, 82, husband of Jean Hendricks Durham Monroe, passed away February 18, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Willie and Annie Mae Crawford Monroe.

Haynie served our country in the US Air Force. He retired from Delta Airlines after 26 years of service and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are 3 children, 3 stepchildren, 1 brother, 1 sister and 4 grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 - 10:45am at the funeral home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
