Hazel Austin Bridges
Hazel Austin Bridges

Powdersville - Hazel Austin Bridges, 93, of Powdersville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born in Piedmont, she was the daughter of the late Hinson and Beulah Campbell Blackston.

Hazel was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church where she was a member of the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Carl Bridges; two children, Judy Earwaker (William) of Easley, William Austin. Jr. (Debbie) of Wellford; granddaughter, Jennifer Miller, whom she raised as her own child; stepson, Tommy Bridges (Lora) of Powdersville; eight beloved grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Doug Blackston (Blanche) of Lockhart, SC.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William B. Austin and a daughter, Elizabeth Austin Lindsay.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Siloam Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Family is at the home.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com on the "Tribute Wall".

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Siloam Baptist Church
OCT
27
Burial
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
