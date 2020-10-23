Hazel Austin Bridges
Powdersville - Hazel Austin Bridges, 93, of Powdersville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Born in Piedmont, she was the daughter of the late Hinson and Beulah Campbell Blackston.
Hazel was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church where she was a member of the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Carl Bridges; two children, Judy Earwaker (William) of Easley, William Austin. Jr. (Debbie) of Wellford; granddaughter, Jennifer Miller, whom she raised as her own child; stepson, Tommy Bridges (Lora) of Powdersville; eight beloved grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Doug Blackston (Blanche) of Lockhart, SC.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William B. Austin and a daughter, Elizabeth Austin Lindsay.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Siloam Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Family is at the home.
