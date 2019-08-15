|
Hazel Barker Wicker
Kingsport - Hazel Barker Wicker, age 97, went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Hazel was born on January 25, 1922, in Blountville, Tennessee and graduated from Blountville High School in 1939. Her parents were the late Charles Lee and Hattie Moore Frazier.
Hazel was an active member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport for over 70 years and, for a time, was employed as Church Secretary. She then served as a secretary at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home until her retirement. Her professional passion was being a pre-school teacher at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Many a "Baby Boomer" in Kingsport remembers their manners portrayed by a simple song or poem— life lessons taught by Hazel. For years, her 1955 Yellow Ford Station wagon was packed to capacity, busing children to preschool, sports practice, school, church, Patrick Henry Lake, Horse Krickers, etc. Hazel shared her knowledge with other educators using the "TACUS"- Teaching Children Under Six program that she developed.
She served as a local and state officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an officer in the Pilot Club Service Organization for many years. She volunteered in Nicaragua with a ministry founded by her youngest son & his family teaching impoverished women to make jewelry and introducing other crafts from recycled items. She and husband, Tom, had the gift of gardening, being able to transplant and grow delicate wild and domestic flowers, often having flower tours at their Preston Woods home.
Her greatest nurturing was her Family. The love she felt and showed to her Sons and Wives, Grandchildren, and especially her great Grandchildren will be her legacy. Every day was to be cherished and she daily lived Psalm 118:24 "This is the Day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Hazel was first preceded in death by her husband James Earl Barker in 1964 and by Dr. Thomas Hamilton Wicker, Jr.in 2016 sisters Helen Phillips, Louise Weinert, Marilee Frazier, and Monnie Alene Frazier.
She is survived by her sister Evelyn McCormack of Rockville, MD and brother Charles S. Frazier of Boca Raton, FL; sons James Frazier Barker (Marcia) of Clemson, SC; their children Jacob Barker (Rita) of Greenville, SC and Britt Barker of Clemson, SC: Andrew Kyle Barker (Carol) of Elm City, NC; his children Matthew Barker (Shannon) of Holly Springs, NC; Joshua Barker of Salisbury, NC; Hannah Barker of Palm Springs, CA: Robert Joseph Barker (Sandy) of Kingsport, TN; their children Jody (Josh) Cowart and Logan Barker both of Kingsport, TN; stepsons Robert Hamilton Wicker (Beth Wilkening) of Atlanta, GA; their son Andrew (Julie) of Marietta, GA: Bruce Thomas Wicker (Su Clausen) of Blacksburg, VA: Dr. Joseph Beaman Wicker (Debbie) of Pinehurst, NC. The real joys of her life were her Great Grandchildren- Lennox, Madeline, Eliza and James.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jacob Barker, Britt Barker, Matt Barker, Josh Barker, Logan Barker and Andrew Wicker.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care she received at Clemson Downs Healthcare Center and, most especially, her dedicated caregiver, Mrs. Hazel Benson. To honor Hazel's memory, donations may be sent to F.I.S.H., Inc., P. O. Box 177, Kingsport, TN 37662. See www.fishnicaragua.net for more information.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 15, 2019