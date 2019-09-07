|
Hazel Juanita Bartlett Garrison
Anderson - Hazel Juanita Bartlett Garrison, age 86, of Denver Downs Farm, Anderson, SC, and the wife of the late former state senator T. Ed Garrison, died Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Mrs. Garrison was born January 22, 1933, in Houston County, Georgia, the only child of James Colson Bartlett and Hazel Arrowood Bartlett. She joined Cochran First Baptist Church and was baptized when she was 14. She grew up in Cochran, GA., graduated from Cochran High School, Middle Georgia College, and the University of Georgia in 1953, with a degree in Journalism.
In the summer between her junior and senior year at the University she worked for the Thomaston Times in Thomaston, GA and following graduation she worked on the news desk of the Sylvester (GA) Local and the Albany (GA) Herald before moving to Seneca where she worked as news editor of the Seneca Journal Tribune.
While there she was introduced to a young farmer from Anderson. They were married May 8, 1955, and were married 58 years until his death June 16, 2013. Following that she worked briefly in the advertising department for the Anderson Independent and Daily Mail. Over the years she taught school in one-year sessions between children in Anderson School districts 4 and 5, taught journalism at Anderson College, and taught adults with the Vocational Rehabilitation program.
For a few years she wrote a monthly gardening column "Growing a Garden" for the Greenville News and for many years wrote "My Country Garden" a weekly column appearing in several area papers. In the 1990's she began the semi-monthly column "My Country Garden" in the Anderson Independent Mail and the monthly "Sunday Dinner" column in the S.C. Baptist Courier. She was author of the Welcome Baptist Church History, the Arrowood Family History, an etiquette book and several cook books.
Over the years Mrs. Garrison has been active in many organizations including the Electric City Garden Club, the Anderson Genealogical Society, the Foothills Writers Guild, the S.C. Master Farm Homemakers, S.C. Flower Show Judges, and others. She was a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, a 4-H leader, a Camp Fire Girls leader, a G.A. leader, and taught Sunday School, off and on for more than 50 years at Welcome Baptist Church. Mrs. Garrison was named Clemson University Mother of the Year in 1996 and was awarded the Order of the Silver Crescent in 2018.
Mrs. Garrison is survived by five children: Carol Gaye Garrison Sprague and her husband Craig Joel Sprague, their son James Edmond Sprague, his wife Mary Eads Sprague, and their children James Colson Sprague, Reid Hardaway Sprague, and Mary Caroline Sprague of Greenville; Thomas Edmond Garrison III and his wife Angela Hancock Garrison of Anderson and their two daughters, Leigh Abigail Garrison Coleman and her husband Adam Benjamin Coleman and Lillian Bartlett Garrison of Greenville; Anita Lee Garrison Smith and her husband Ronald Winston Smith and their two children Emily McPhail Smith of Washington, DC and Garrison McNeil Smith of Clemson; Elizabeth Reid Garrison Rasor and her husband Jake Rasor III, and their children Mary Catherine Garrison Rasor and Jake Rasor IV of Greenville; and Catherine Anne Garrison Davis and her husband Mark Stephen Davis and their sons, Tillman Garrison Davis and James Daniel Davis of Mt. Pleasant.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Garrison was preceded in death by a son James Bartlett (Bart) Garrison in 1990, and a grandson Benjamin Garrison Sprague in 2007.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Welcome Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, P.O. Box 757, Sandy Springs, SC 29677, or the Pendleton District Commission-Bart Garrison Agriculture Museum of SC, P.O. Box 565, Pendleton, SC 29670.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 7, 2019