Hazel Pace Carlton
Taylors - Hazel Pace Carlton, 90, wife of the late Jack W. Carlton, died peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Born in Saluda, North Carolina, she was a longtime resident of the Sandy Flat community of Greenville County, and was the daughter of Leo and Cora Pace.
She was a lifelong member of Locust Hill Baptist Church where she served as the 5 year-old Sunday school teacher, choir member and member of the Caldwell Circle. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice. She and her sisters, Lydia and Myrtle were known as the Pace Trio and often sang in church and in earlier years, on the radio.
Hazel and her husband Jack, ran Sandy Flat Grocery for many years and later opened Sandy Flat Snack Bar, both of which are still in operation today, owned and operated by her sons.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Carlton (Beverly) of Greenville, Roger Carlton (Angie) of Greenville, and Chris Carlton (Barbara) of Greer and grandchildren, Scott (Kristen), Shea (Katie) and Blake (Leanna) in addition to four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Gracie, Jax and Cruz. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her fifth great-grandchild, Blakely who is due in August.
She was predeceased by brothers, France Pace, Carl Pace, Troy Pace, Ansel Pace and sisters, Elsie Pittman, Alma Lynn, Lydia Lynn, Myrtle Styles Hawkins, Lora Howell and Martha Ann Cartee.
A graveside service will be held at Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 759, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
The family will be at their respective homes.
