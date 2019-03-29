Hazel Pitman Jay Christian



Greenville - Hazel Pitman Jay Christian, of Greenville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 104.



Born in Newnan, GA on December 23, 1914, she was the only daughter of Robert Love and Viola Newman Pitman.



Mrs. Christian, along with her late husband Jerome K. Jay, Sr. who died October 6, 1976, was the former owner of the Haynsworth School which was established in 1921. Three generations of Jays attended Haynsworth where Jerome K. Jay IV is currently enrolled.



Hazel attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA and continued to be proud of that institution of higher learning. She loved to read and possessed a beautiful vocabulary. She was an active member of the Crescent Garden Club and the Loyalty Class of the First Baptist Church Greenville. Hazel also served as Past President of the Junior League of Newnan, the Gridley Club and was a member of the Col. Elias Earle Historic District Association. She also served as President of the Stone School PTA.



Hazel will be remembered and forever loved by her children, Patricia Jay Grant and husband Dr. Hugh Grant of Raleigh, NC, Jerrie K. Jay of Hilton Head Island, and Jerome K. Jay, Jr. and wife Gina Garren Jay of Greenville; her grandchildren, Anne Whitney Brady, Bret Mitchell Mealing (Angie), Meg Jay (John), Caroline Frye Burruss, Jay Derrick Mealing (Michelle), Ashely Frye Pharr (Allan), Jerome Kenneth Jay III (Katie), and Robert Carter Jay; and great grandchildren, Bret, Jr. (Caroline), Ann, and Wells Mealing, Maxwell and Myles Mealing, Jay and Hazel Conklin, Henry and Sally Burruss, Christopher Pharr, Jerome "Jack" Kenneth Jay IV, and Hunter Mack Jay.



In addition to her parents and loving husbands, Jerome K. Jay, Sr. and Roy L. Christian, Hazel was preceded in death by her dear brother, Robert Dent Pitman, and her oldest daughter, Anne Jay Brady.



Hazel had many loving friends and neighbors who loved to visit with her on Earle Street. She was famous for her banana bread which she shared at the holidays.



Our Mother loved children and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Greenville, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019