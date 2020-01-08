Services
Heaven Leigh Homesley Gilstrap

Heaven Leigh Homesley Gilstrap

Taylors - Heaven Leigh Homesley Gilstrap, 29, of Taylors, passed away on January 5, 2020. Heaven was a devoted and beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her three children, Daisy Elaine Gilstrap, Axhl Lee Gilstrap, and Olivia Janice Lord; her parents, Sheila Diegert Miller and Charles David Homesley, Sr.; and her siblings, Amber Nichole Homesley, Summer Homesley Hull, and Charles David Homesley, Jr.

The legacy of Heaven's outgoing and tenacious spirit, her perseverance and determination, and her zeal and zest for life will continue to live on through all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Crematorian Society of South Carolina at 6010 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
