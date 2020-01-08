Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Helen C. Harris

Helen C. Harris Obituary
Helen C. Harris

Greenville - Helen Grace Cannada Harris, devoted wife of 68 years to the late Robert B. Harris, Sr., went to her heavenly home at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Seivern, SC, she was the daughter of the late P.D. and Ethel Turner Cannada. She was the second child of five girls. A few years later, the family moved to Greenville, where the girls grew up.

Helen was a 1941 graduate of Parker High School and graduated from Furman University in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics.She was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church, which later became Fellowship Greenville. She was a dedicated teacher for Greenville County Schools for 30 years before retiring. Above all, Helen was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, who will be missed by all that knew her.

Helen is loved by her family and is survived by four children, Mary Harris of Greenville, Dr. Robert Harris, Jr. (Debra) of Spartanburg, David Harris (Wendy) of Greenville, and Jean Anne Cook (Bob) of Greer; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by four sisters, Gladys Vernon, Mary Caskie, Anna McConnell, and Dalma Jean Anger.

The family would like to thank her daughter, Mary, for providing wonderful care to their mother throughout her final years.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 1:15 pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service beginning at 1:30 pm in the Downtown Chapel. Burial will follow in Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Helen, to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
