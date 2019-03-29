Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Helen Dickert "Louise" Whitmire Obituary
Helen "Louise" Dickert Whitmire

Greenville - Helen "Louise" Dickert Whitmire, 88, widow of Robert Whitmire, of Greenville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late George Otto and Emma Burton Dickert.

Louise was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1947, and a member of Piedmont Park United Methodist Church. She owned and operated Louise's Beauty Shop.

Louise is survived by a daughter, Linda W. Mauldin (John I) of Greer; a son, Robert C. "Chris" Whitmire, Jr. (Pat) of Greenville; two grandchildren, Jason Farmer and Lindsay Gunalda; six great grandchildren; a sister, Gwendolyn Ernest of Greenville; and a brother, Bill Dickert of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living Brushy Creek for their care in the last two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 29, 2019
