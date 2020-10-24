Helen Irene Dutton
Simpsonville - Helen Irene Dutton, 86, of Simpsonville, widow of William Arnold Dutton, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Leila Margaret Wille.
Helen is survived by four children, Deborah Ann Stiles, Kathryn Mary Dutton, Anna Marguerite Fulton (Winford), and Darrell Lee Dutton; eleven grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and mother, Helen was preceded in death by a son, William Dutton, Jr and sister, Gloria Wille DuPuis.
Helen will be available Tuesday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at the funeral home for those wishing to sign the registry. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Gardens beginning at 11:00 am.
Cannon Byrd Funeral Services is assisting the family. Condolences may be made online at www.CannonByrd.com
