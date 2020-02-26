|
|
Helen Josephine Cujas Wolfe
- - Helen Josephine Cujas Wolfe, 98, widow of Ronald Clair Wolfe, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Mrs. Wolfe was born in Ford City, PA to the late Oliver Joseph Cujas and Louise Hansotte Cujas. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Joy Group and the Lydia Circle. She enjoyed music, drama and the arts. She was a member of the Simpsonville Sunshine Singers. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, 500 and Canasta. She was the Honor Graduate of The Ford City High School class of 1939.
Surviving are three daughters, Joyce Dodd (Mark), Jan Beaty (John) and Karen Stoll (Joe); one son, Bob Wolfe (Mary Jo); ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Constant Cujas and Albert Cujas; three sisters, Ruth McGovern, Alice Cujas and Louise Crawford; and a brother-in-law, Jack Wolfe.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Burial will be at a later date in Glenview Cemetery in Palestine, Ohio.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020