The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Helen K. Cole

Helen K. Cole Obituary
Helen K. Cole

Taylors - Helen Kirk Cole, 93, widow of Fred H. Cole, passed away on August 16, 2019 at her home.

A native of Heflin, Al, daughter of the late Green Jackson and Florence Wood Kirk, she was a retired employee for St. Catherine's Hospital.

Surviving are two daughters, Katherine Parli of the home and Sandra Simmons of Greer; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Graceland East Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019
