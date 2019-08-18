|
|
Helen K. Cole
Taylors - Helen Kirk Cole, 93, widow of Fred H. Cole, passed away on August 16, 2019 at her home.
A native of Heflin, Al, daughter of the late Green Jackson and Florence Wood Kirk, she was a retired employee for St. Catherine's Hospital.
Surviving are two daughters, Katherine Parli of the home and Sandra Simmons of Greer; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Graceland East Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019