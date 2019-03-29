|
|
Helen Moser Moon
Greenville - Helen Moser Moon, 86, wife of Robert Moon, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Born in Rock Hill, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Rosa Lee Moser.
Helen was a graduate of Draughon's Business College and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
In addition to her loving husband of 65 years, she is survived by a grandson, Michael Painter, and a sister, Charlotte Bowers Clark of Simpsonville.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Diane Moon.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church in the chapel foyer, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be held in Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 29, 2019