|
|
Helen Nolan Deal
Rocky Mount - Helen Nolan Deal, age 98, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020 at Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Furman and Cora Nolan; husband, Lewis Arch Deal; and granddaughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Blackburn. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Deal Blackburn (Ben) of Rocky Mount; grandson, Lewis Elford Blackburn (Christina); and great-grandchildren, Katie, Eryn, and Taylor.
Memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 15th, 2:00 pm at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 231 N. Church St., Rocky Mount, NC. Graveside inurnment will follow on Sunday, February 16th, 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Frances Asbury United Methodist Church, 1800 E. North Street, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be submitted at
www.davislittlefunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020