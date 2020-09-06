1/
Helen Pressley Weathers
Helen Pressley Weathers

Fountain Inn - Helen Pressley Weathers, 92, of Fountain Inn, widow of H. Alton Weathers, daughter of the late Martin Luther and Cora Henderson Pressley passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Chris Bryan officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family and funeral home requests that those in attendance wear a mask.

Entombment will follow in the Cannon Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum. The family will receive friends following the committal service.

Mrs. Weathers will be available at Cannon Funeral Home for viewing and those wishing to offer their respects on Wednesday, September 9, from 1:00 - 5:00 PM.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
