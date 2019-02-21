Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Simpsonville United Methodist Church
Simpsonville - Helen Richardson, born May second, nineteen hundred twenty-six, in Austin Township, South Carolina, to the late Maude Blakely and Jeff Roland Richardson, died Tuesday afternoon, February nineteenth, at her home in Simpsonville.

After completing Simpsonville High School, Helen studied drawing and painting. She spent time every day of her active adult life creating works of art in textile, watercolor and oil media.

She was predeceased by her sister Hannah Richardson and her brother Jeff Roland Richardson, junior, and her sister-in-law Florence McKenzie Richardson and nephew Charles Furrh.

Helen is survived by her nieces Lyn Richardson Furrh, Katherine Richardson and Caroline Richardson Mahaffey. Her great-nieces and nephews Katherine Elizabeth Oliveri (Mrs. Ronald), Michael Thomas Mahaffey, Jane Latimer Furrh, Anne Caroline Woodworth (Mrs. Harry), Mary Elaine Mahaffey, Rebecca Jane Weldon (Mrs. Michael), Sarah Margaret Mundy (Mrs. Ryan) and Richard Wylie Mahaffey also survive her, as do her great-great-nieces and nephews Riley Evans Mundy, Ella Scarlett Weldon, Charlotte Emory Woodworth and Ronald George Oliveri.

Helen's family will receive friends and family from five until eight Friday evening, the twenty-second, in Simpsonville at Kit's house, 105 South Pliney Circle.

Her funeral will be at ten o'clock Saturday morning, the twenty-third, at Simpsonville United Methodist Church. Her interment will be in Simpsonville City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions mailed to Thrive Upstate, PO Box 17467, Greenville, SC 29606 or made online to thriveupstate.org in Helen's honor will be used to create an art studio for adults who were born with life-long disabilities.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
