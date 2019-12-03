|
|
Helen Spearman
Newton - Helen Spearman, 93, born on September 10, 1926 passed away November 27, 2019. Formerly of Laurens, SC and Ellijay, Georgia and Maiden, NC; she has lived the last year at Abernethy Laurels nursing home in Newton, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Spearman and her son John Robert Spearman. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 5th at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, SC. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019