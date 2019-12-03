Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn cemetery
Laurens, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Spearman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Spearman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Spearman Obituary
Helen Spearman

Newton - Helen Spearman, 93, born on September 10, 1926 passed away November 27, 2019. Formerly of Laurens, SC and Ellijay, Georgia and Maiden, NC; she has lived the last year at Abernethy Laurels nursing home in Newton, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Spearman and her son John Robert Spearman. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 5th at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, SC. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -