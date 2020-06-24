Helen Sue Moore
Helen Sue Moore

Simpsonville - Helen Sue Moore, 74, of Simpsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00 noon.

Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for online condolences and additional information. Heritage Funeral Home




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home Chapel
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home Chapel
