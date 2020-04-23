|
|
Helen Vasileiou Pourlos
Greenville - Helen Vasileiou Pourlos, 92, wife of the late Chris Demetrios Pourlos passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at River Falls Healthcare in Marietta, SC.
Born in Petralona, Evrytania, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Panagiotis and Crysoula Vasileiou. Helen was an experience seamstress having worked at both Tate Brown in Charlotte, NC and Belk's in Greenville along with being a wonderful gardener and cook. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George. She is also a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC and a member of the Daughters of Evrytania.
Helen is survived by her son: Steve Pourlos and wife Haido of Greenville; brother: John Vasileiou and wife Eleftheria of Petralona, Greece; daughter-in-law: Ronnie Pourlos of Charlotte, NC; son-in-law: Athanasios Georgiadis of Athens, Greece; 5 grandchildren: Chris Pourlos of Greenville, SC, Chris Pourlos and wife Athena of Charlotte, NC, Deno Pourlos of Charlotte, NC, Sofia Georgiadis and husband Spyro of Athens, Greece and Anthimos Georgiadis of Athens, Greece along with numerous Great-Grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Helen was also predeceased by a daughter: Rodoula Georgiadis; son: Jimmie Pourlos and a grandson: George Pourlos.
Funeral service will private for family only at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, NC.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to Diakonia Retreat in Salem, SC.
The family would like to express their special thanks to the staff of River Falls Healthcare and Palladium Hospice for their wonderful care of Helen.
