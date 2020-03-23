|
Helen W. Gilreath
Greer - Helen Wood Gilreath, 100, widow of Richard Harold Gilreath, passed away March 23, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Conway and Carrie Miller Wood, she was a retired employee of Southern Worsted and a member of Praise Cathedral.
Surviving is a sister, Gladys Charping of Travelers Rest.
Mrs. Gilreath was predeceased by two brothers, Jim Wood and Buddy Wood and one sister, Dorothy "Dot" Davis.
Cryptside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, conducted by Rev. Tommy Harvey.
Due to the cemetery assembly restrictions, we are limited to 10 people attending the service. The family appreciates your understanding.
Memorials may be made to Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020