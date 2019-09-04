Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Helen W. Pickelsimer Obituary
Helen W. Pickelsimer

Matthews, NC - Beloved mother and grandmother, Helen W. Pickelsimer, 89, formerly of Greenville, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of Sidney Julian Wilson and Pearl Fowler Wilson.

She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was part of the handbell choir and enjoyed playing piano for her Sunday school class.

She began her work career at Donaldson Air Force base, where she served as the assistant to the adjutant general and more notably met her future husband and children's father.

She enjoyed her volunteer service with Meals on Wheels as well as 25 plus years in Volunteer Services at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She also spent many years as a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, where she served as secretary.

She is survived by her son David Pickelsimer, her daughter Diane Pickelsimer McClung, her son-in-law Joel McClung, and grandsons Ryan and Colin McClung.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Pickelsimer Jr. and brother Jack Wilson.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019
